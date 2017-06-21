TSN has upgraded its CFL Fantasy game this year, with tons more info, better player values and no kickers!

Each week, you have the opportunity to select the players that you think will be most productive in that week’s games. You must build your roster while staying under the $40,000 salary cap, so if you want a blue-chip player, it’s naturally going to cost you more than if you want to play a hunch on a sleeper.

Mike Reilly is an established and productive star at quarterback, and you can have him every week if you’re willing to pay the price, but he’s going to cost more than Kevin Glenn, for example.

But, prices will change from week to week based on production, so there is going to be value in beating the crowd to a productive player. Weekly sleepers that pay off are likely going to be difference makers.

Players can be sorted by position, weekly opposition and salary, and there are player notes to give you the latest lineup information. One of the big challenges when it comes to fantasy football is keeping tabs on the status of the players. With TSN CFL Fantasy, that information is in the game.

You can make changes right up until game time, but once a game has started, picks will be locked in. Make sure to save your changes once you have filled in all seven positions (QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, FLEX, D) and you’re set for the week.

The game offers the ability to create your own leagues, so you can play against friends for bragging rights (or more).