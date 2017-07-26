1h ago
Stampeders back on top of CFL Power Rankings
The Calgary Stampeders hold a narrow lead ahead of the Edmonton Eskimos and B.C. Lions in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.
Calgary's win over Saskatchewan certainly helped their cause, and the Stampeders and Lions are the two teams in the league that have scored at least 30 more points than they have allowed to this point in the season, while Edmonton remains unbeaten. The biggest hurdle for the Eskimos is an ever-growing injury list, which now includes both their starting running back and No. 1 receiver.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 3-1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF153
-
PA120
-
DIFF+33
-
YDS/GM405.6
-
YDSA/GM368.6
A decisive win over Saskatchewan certainly helps the Stampeders regain top spot in the rankings, but the Adarius Bowman injury hurts Edmonton, opening the door for the Stamps too.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), LB Deron Mayo (knee), DE Ja'Gared Davis.
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 4-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF107
-
PA95
-
DIFF+12
-
YDS/GM381.5
-
YDSA/GM319.0
What?!!? The undefeated Eskimos get moved out of top spot? Maybe it's an outrageous position to take, but losing last year's league-leading receiver, Adarius Bowman, for six weeks is a less-than-ideal development. It's still a close race among the three teams at the top, but let's see how Edmonton handles these losses of key personnel, especially on offence.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), J.C. Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), SB Adarius Bowman (hamstring).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 4-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF164
-
PA129
-
DIFF+35
-
YDS/GM410.2
-
YDSA/GM371.4
Most teams in the league would lose serious ground if their starting quarterback is injured, but Travis Lulay has put up a couple of 400-yard passing games while filling in for Jonathon Jennings; that's not bad. Rallying from a 42-27 deficit to beat the Bombers keeps the Lions among the three teams that are clearly a tier above the rest.
Key Injuries: WR Chris Williams (knee), QB Jonathon Jennings (shoulder).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 2-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF128
-
PA139
-
DIFF-11
-
YDS/GM348.5
-
YDSA/GM402.3
A three-point loss at B.C. isn't the worst result in the world, but it feels worse after getting outscored 18-0 in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the Bombers are fighting uphill, without the same kind of quarterback play that the top three teams have at their disposal.
Key Injuries: LB Ian Wild, DE Tristan Okpalaugo, DB Maurice Leggett (lower body).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 3-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF125
-
PA125
-
DIFF0
-
YDS/GM406.0
-
YDSA/GM324.2
The Argos can move the ball, thanks to QB Ricky Ray, who has passed for at least 325 yards in all five games this season. Their defence is solid enough, too, which makes them the class of the East Division, but that's still only good enough to land in the middle of the rankings.
Key Injuries: WR DeVier Posey (leg), DTR Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop.
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 2-3
TEAM STATS
-
PF101
-
PA109
-
DIFF-8
-
YDS/GM371.6
-
YDSA/GM384.2
Suffered a 24-19 loss at Ottawa, but there were some positives to take away from the game, as QB Darian Durant aired it out for 452 yards, the kind of performance that might offer some hope for an expanded passing attack, though that might also reflect shortcomings in Ottawa's pass defence.
Key Injuries: WR Samuel Giguere (hamstring), RB Tyrell Sutton.
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 1-4-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF164
-
PA169
-
DIFF-5
-
YDS/GM388.2
-
YDSA/GM418.7
The Redblacks did finally get a win, but still found a way to lose another close game in their second game of the week, which leaves them with a 1-4-1 record, even though they have only allowed five more points than they have allowed in those six games.
Key Injuries: WR Kenny Shaw.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 1-3
TEAM STATS
-
PF103
-
PA107
-
DIFF-4
-
YDS/GM365.8
-
YDSA/GM331.8
Mustered just 251 yards and 10 points in a 27-10 loss at Calgary, which really brought the Riders back to earth after scoring 77 points in the previous two games. Nevertheless, the balanced point differential gives the Riders (like the Redblacks) some reason to be optimistic that they can generate better results in the future.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot), WR Caleb Holley (shoulder).
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 0-4
TEAM STATS
-
PF89
-
PA141
-
DIFF-52
-
YDS/GM293.8
-
YDSA/GM472.0
With a 25-13 lead in the third quarter, it looked like the Ticats might have been on the way for the first win, but they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. They should be better than this but, really, any team should be better than what Hamilton has done thus far.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), DB Abdul Kanneh, WR Terrence Toliver (knee).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca