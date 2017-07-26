Stampeders back on top of CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

With a 25-13 lead in the third quarter, it looked like the Ticats might have been on the way for the first win, but they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. They should be better than this but, really, any team should be better than what Hamilton has done thus far.

Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), DB Abdul Kanneh, WR Terrence Toliver (knee).