Let the bidding begin! With the opening of CFL free agency later today, a number of high profile players will be permitted to move about the league and help alter the fate of both their new team and the one they left behind.

Players available to bid on include star national offensive linemen like J’Michael Deane, and Ryan White. The East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player, international receiver Ernest Jackson. And the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, left tackle Derek Dennis.

Deane helped pave the way to the Ottawa Redblacks’ Grey Cup win back in November, while White has experience at both guard and tackle playing with the Montreal Alouettes.

Jackson was one of the league’s top receivers last year, finishing with 88 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 scores.

And Dennis protected Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell’s blindside all year, contributing to a line that gave up a league-low 20 sacks.

Defenders Marc-Olivier Brouillette, Jabar Westerman, and Cory Greenwood add to a solid crop of homegrown free agents. While top international talents like defensive lineman Alan-Michael Cash, defensive backs Abdul Kanneh and Emanuel Davis, and running back Shakir Bell will also be added to the pool of available players.

Other players worth keeping an eye on include receivers Chris Williams and Andy Fantuz, both talented pass catchers that are coming off serious knee injuries suffered late last season.