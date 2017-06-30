Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli is not trading forward Leon Draisaitl.

As a rumour swirled Friday surrounding the possibility of Draisaitl being moved, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweeted that the Oilers GM not only intends to keep Draisaitl, but also that the team has "tons of cap space and will match any offer sheet."

Chiarelli on all Draisaitl rumours: "We are not trading him. I have talked to nobody nor will I." Continued... — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

Chiarelli on offfer sheet: "we have tons of cap space and will match any offer sheet. I have said that before." — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2017

The NHL Network's Brian Lawton, a former player and general manager, tweeted earlier Friday that he was "Working on 2 rumours involving @EdmontonOilers Draisaitl @Avalanche trade for Duchene & @SanJoseSharks interest in him. Lot of moving parts!"

While it is unclear exactly what the rumours are, the tweet gained attention for it's implication that the Oilers would be willing to part with Draisaitl.

Draisaitl, 21, finished eighth in regular season scoring with 77 points and added six goals and 16 points during the Oilers run to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was reported that the German would be looking for a long-term deal worth as much as $9 million per season.

The Oilers are in a holding pattern at this time as they get close to finalizing a massive contract with captain Connor McDavid. The deal for the reigning league MVP is expected to be an eight-year deal worth $106 million ($13 million AAV).