NEW YORK — Peter Chiarelli of the Edmonton Oilers, Pierre Dorion of the Ottawa Senators and David Poile of the Nashville Predators are the finalists for the NHL general manager of the year award.

The NHL announced the finalists Tuesday night.

Chiarelli, a first-time finalist, guided the Oilers as they turned in their first 100-point season since 1986-87, a 33-point jump from last season, with a handful of trades.

Ottawa reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2007 in Dorion's first season after being promoted.

Poile's moves helped the Predators reach the post-season for the 10th time in 13 seasons, and Nashville reached its first conference final. This is the fourth time Poile, who has never won this award, has been a finalist.

The NHL awards will be handed out June 21.

