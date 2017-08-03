The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that defenceman Jakob Chychrun underwent successful knee surgery to repair a knee injury that he suffered during offseason training.

The team added that Chychrun is expected to make a full recovery, but will be out indefinitely and the team will provide an update once training camp begins on September 14.

Chychrun, 19, scored seven goals and tallied 20 points in 68 games last season with the Coyotes. He was drafted by Arizona in the first round (16th overall) in 2016.