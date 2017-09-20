23m ago
Cole retires with Hurricanes, becomes team ambassador
TSN.ca Staff
Longtime Carolina Hurricanes forward Erik Cole officially retired Wednesday.
Cole, who hasn't played in the NHL in two seasons, signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Hurricanes to retire with the team and become a team ambassador.
Cole played 13 NHL seasons, eight and a half with the Hurricanes, and racked up 265 goals and 267 assists in 892 career games.
The 38-year-old helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup in 2006.