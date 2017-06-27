What can Foo bring to the Flames?

College free agent forward Spencer Foo has chosen the Calgary Flames in his search for an NHL team. The deal can be officially finalized as of July 1.

Foo chooses the Flames. https://t.co/Kz2TyJknpJ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2017

The Union College standout had 26 goals and 36 assists in 38 games last season. He was a finalist for the 2016-17 Hobey Baker Memorial Award and also had a 21-game point streak.

Foo will forego his senior season with the Dutchmen to turn pro.

Before that, Foo played two seasons for the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, totaling 97 points in 115 games over two seasons.

Some other notable college free agents from recent years include Tyler Bozak, Justin Schultz, Kevin Hayes and Mike Reilly.

The 23-year-old is a native of Edmonton.