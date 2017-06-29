SAN DIEGO — Luis Perdomo pitched five scoreless innings and Hunter Renfroe and Cory Spangenberg contributed two RBIs apiece as the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Wednesday night.

San Diego's Carlos Asuaje and Erick Aybar had three hits each.

Perdomo (3-4), who was winless after his first 10 starts, won for the third time in his last four outings. The right-hander went 5 1/3 innings and was charged with four runs and seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.

The Braves, who had won five straight over the Padres, chased Perdomo in the sixth when they scored four times. Earlier Perdomo was aided by two double-play balls as Atlanta lost for just the third time in 11 games.

Brandon Maurer worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Veteran Bartolo Colon (2-8) turned in another disappointing start, pitching for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left oblique on June 6. Colon, 44, surrendered six runs, eight hits and three walks over four innings. The four-time All-Star struck out two in losing for the sixth time in his last eight starts as he failed to reach the fifth inning for the third consecutive outing.

The Braves batted around and pulled within 6-4 in the sixth on former Padre Matt Kemp's two-run single, Tyler Flowers getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and pinch-hitter Lane Adams' fielder's choice.

Renfroe sliced his first career triple the opposite way to right field in the fourth, bringing around Manuel Margot and Wil Myers in extending the Padres' lead to 6-0.

In the third San Diego padded its lead to 4-0 on Myers' RBI infield single and Asuaje's run-scoring hit. Margot stole two bases and Myers advanced on a wild pitch in the inning as Colon struggled to restrict the Padres' running game.

The Padres struck quickly, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning. They converted walks from Colon to Margot and Renfroe as they scored on Spangenberg's double down the left-field line.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: INF Freddie Freeman, who has been out since mid-May with a wrist injury, took batting practice on Wednesday. He could be sent out for rehab games this weekend.

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill (sore right shoulder) had a minor-league rehab start for Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. He threw scoreless ball in three of his four innings.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Jaime Garcia (2-5, 4.03 ERA) allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, but got a no-decision when facing the Padres in the season's opening week. Garcia seeks his first win since beating the Giants on May 26.

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (2-4, 6.60 ERA) has dropped his last two decisions over his previous four outings. Despite not getting a decision in his last two starts, he went at least six innings in both

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball