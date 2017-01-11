Both the reigning world men's and women's curling champions will be on the ice on Thursday morning to kick off the 2017 World Financial Group Continental Cup.

World men's champion Kevin Koe of Calgary will get on the ice for Team North America in the early draw against taking on Team World's Thomas Ulsrud of Norway at Noon et/9am pt and is the featured match-up that can be seen live on TSN and TSN GO.

Mixed doubles competition gets underway in the midday time slot, with Christine Urech and Rasmus Stjerne of Team World taking on North America's Kaitlyn Lawes and Marc Kennedy.

In Friday's Mixed Doubles, the husband and wife pairing of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing takes on Mari Motohashi and Christoffer Svae.

Check out the full match-up schedule below. The featured match-ups on TSN and TSN GO are listed in bold.



MATCHUPS



Thursday

Noon et/9am pt

Team

Sheet A — Anna Hasselborg (World) vs. Jamie Sinclair (North America)

Sheet B — Thomas Ulsrud (World) vs. Kevin Koe (North America)

Sheet C — Binia Feltscher (World) vs. Jennifer Jones (North America)



4:30pm et/1:30pm pt

Mixed Doubles

Sheet A —Anna Hasselborg/Oskar Eriksson (World) vs. Jamie Sinclair/Korey Dropkin (North America)

Sheet B — Yurika Yoshida/Thomas Ulsrud (World) vs. Dawn McEwen/Ben Hebert (North America)

Sheet C — Christine Urech/Rasmus Stjerne (World) vs. Kaitlyn Lawes/Marc Kennedy



9:30pm et/6:30pm pt

Team

Sheet A — Niklas Edin (World) vs. Heath McCormick (North America)

Sheet B —Satsuki Fujisawa (World) vs. Chelsea Carey (North America)

Sheet C — Rasmus Stjerne (World) vs. Reid Carruthers (North America)







Friday

Noon et/9am pt

Team

Sheet A — Binia Feltscher (World) vs. Chelsea Carey (North America)

Sheet B — Niklas Edin (World) vs. Reid Carruthers (North America)

Sheet C — Satsuki Fujisawa (World) vs. Jamie Sinclair (North America)



4:30pm et/1:30pm pt

Mixed Doubles

Irene Schori/Mikkel Poulsen (World) vs. Jocelyn Peterman/Chris Plys (North America)

Sara McManus/Christoffer Sundgren (World) vs. Jill Officer/Reid Carruthers (North America)

Mari Motohashi/Christoffer Svae (World) vs. Jennifer Jones/Brent Laing (North America)



9:30pm et/6:30pm pt

Team

Sheet A — Rasmus Stjerne (World) vs. Kevin Koe (North America)

Sheet B — Anna Hasselborg (World) vs. Jennifer Jones (North America)

Sheet C — Thomas Ulsrud (World) vs. Heath McCormick (North America)







Saturday

Noon et/9am pt

Mixed Doubles

(Note — teams will change following the fourth end break in each game)

Sheet A — Franziska Kaufmann/Johnny Frederiksen (World) vs. Vicky Persinger/Kevin Koe (North America

Sheet B — Agnes Knochenhauer/Rasmus Wranå (World) vs. Amy Nixon/Heath McCormick (North America)

Sheet C — Chinami Yoshida/Håvard Vad Petersson (World) vs. Laine Peters/Tom Howell (North America)



4:30pm et/1:30pm pt

Team

Sheet A — Satsuki Fujisawa (World) vs. Jennifer Jones (North America)

Sheet B — Rasmus Stjerne (World) vs. Heath McCormick (North America)

Sheet C —Anna Hasselborg (World) vs. Chelsea Carey (North America)



9:30pm et/6:30pm pt

Team

Sheet A — Thomas Ulsrud (World) vs. Reid Carruthers (North America)

Sheet B — Binia Feltscher (World) vs. Jamie Sinclair (North America)

Sheet C — Niklas Edin (World) vs. Kevin Koe (North America)

Featured match-ups are subject to change