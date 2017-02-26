Wednesday's Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Trade Rivals Too?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun believes the St. Louis Blues, who currently hold a playoff spot in the Western Conference, will trade defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk at the Trade Deadline to avoid losing him for nothing over the summer.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, among other teams, are in the running for the 28-year-old, according to Garrioch.

The Blues are reportedly looking for a first-round pick and a talented prospect in any deal while a sign-and-trade seems unlikely at this point, says Garrioch.

Shattenkirk has 11 goals and 31 assists over 60 games with the Blues in 2016-17, his seventh year with the club.

Hanzal, Boyle Hot Commodities

Arizona Coyotes centre Martin Hanzal has a slew of teams after him including the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators, according to Garrioch.

Garrioch says the asking price includes a first-round pick, a prospect and even an additional piece for the soon to be free-agent.

Another forward likely on the move is Brian Boyle of the Tampa Bay Lightning. One club emerging as a favourite to acquire the veteran forward's services are the Columbus Blue Jackets who are looking to add help up front.

Want A Defenceman?

According to Garrioch, if you need a depth defenceman for the stretch run, general managers would be wise to give the Buffalo Sabres a call as both Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson are available.

Both will be free-agents on July 1.

Dallas Stars defenceman Johnny Oduya, who was activated from the injured reserve Sunday, could be on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks or Habs, according to Garrioch.

Thanks, But No Thanks

Forward J.T. Miller leads the New York Rangers in scoring this season with 47 points in 61 games. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Blue Shirts have been getting a ton of calls for the 23-year-old American, but is simply not available.

In other Rangers trade speculation, Brooks believes New York doesn't really have a shot at acquiring Shattenkirk before Wednesday's deadline unless his asking price drops drastically. Brooks thinks the Maple Leafs, Bruins and Oilers are the top contenders for Shattenkirk's services

New York has been looking at young Los Angeles Kings defenceman Paul LaDue recently, but might not be the player to log big time playoff minutes this spring, according to Brooks.

Brooks notes than Vancouver Canucks winger Jannik Hansen and Detroit Red Wings defenceman Brendan Smith could be options, although Smith shoots left and the Rangers need some help from the right side.

To Brooklyn?

Brooks thinks soon to be free-agent Brian Gionta could be a good fit with the New York Islanders.

The 38-year-old forward is in the final year of three-year, $4.25 million contract with a modified no-trade clause. The veteran has 12 goals and 15 assists over 61 games with the Sabres in 2016-17, his third year with the club.