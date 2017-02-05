The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Doan leaving the desert?

After 21 with the Arizona Coyotes organization, is this the winter when captain Shane Doan finally moves on?

The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reports that if the 40-year-old Doan does leave before the deadline, it won't be anywhere too far.

Pacific Division rivals San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings have emerged as the top suitors for Doan, who has indicated he would be willing to accept a trade to compete for a Stanley Cup. Garrioch notes that the Sharks have attempted to acquire Doan on several occasions prior to this season, but have been rebuffed up to this point.

In 51 games this season, Doan has five goals and 12 assists.

And he might not be the only player to be heading for the exit door in Glendale. Garrioch reports that the likes of Martin Hanzal, Ryan White, Michael Stone and Radim Vrbata are also available.

Asking too much for Duchene?

Teams know that landing Colorado Avalanche centre Matt Duchene won't come cheap, but Garrioch says right now, the price is sky high for the 26-year-old pivot.

Because of the substantial interest in the two-time All-Star, the Avs are looking for up to five pieces in return for Duchene. Garrioch believes that could come down to just three - a first-round pick, a young defenceman and a top prospect.

The Avs don't seem in any rush to make a deal.

In 44 games this year, Duchene has 15 goals and 17 assists.

The Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens are among the teams believed to have inquired about Duchene.

Return to Chicago?

With the Dallas Stars' playoff hopes dangling by a thread, could a return to the Chicago Blackhawks be in the cards for Patrick Sharp?

He told CSN Chicago's Tracey Myers that he's not letting trade talk cloud his head.

“Honestly, a couple of years ago it probably would have set me off more than it has this year," Sharp said. "Going through the stuff with the Hawks has made more experienced. I don’t get too fired up. I’m committed to Dallas, excited to be a Star and we have a chance to make a run. That’s what I’m thinking about. The other outside stuff isn’t in my control and doesn’t affect me.”

Sharp won three Stanley Cups with the 'Hawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

In 27 games this season, Sharp has six goals and six assists.