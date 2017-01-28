Countdown to TradeCentre: Duchene's asking price could be steep

The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value.

A Big Deal

Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic is asking for a boatload in return for Matt Duchene.

Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch writes that if the Avalanche are going to deal Duchene, not only will Sakic want a top-four defenceman, a top prospect and a No. 1 pick in return, the indications are there has to be more in the deal for Colorado.

The Senators are among the teams that have kicked tires on Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Hanzal but GM Pierre Dorion isn’t desperate to make a move.

Nobody is saying exactly what the asking price is from the Senators, but Garrioch suggestes that if Colorado wants a top-four blueliner, then Cody Ceci is likely being requested along with Boston College centre Colin White or Saint John defenceman Thomas Chabot. The Senators, Garrioch continues, have no interest in dealing Ceci, who has seen his minutes increased in the past month or so.



Under Pressure

The pressure is growing on the Pittsburgh Penguins to resolve their goaltending situation.

While it’s known that Marc-Andre Fleury is available to be traded, TSN's Darren Dreger says Penguins GM Jim Rutherford won’t find it easy getting a decent return.

Starting in six of the last seven games, Matt Murray has become the starting goaltender in Pittsburgh.