The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Day by Day

The future is uncertain for Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who says he's taking the process of being on the trade block day-by-day.

Fleury served as Matt Murray's backup for the final six games prior to the All-Star break and knows his name is in play leading up to March 1.

Despite his lack of playing time, Fleury said he doesn't track the time in between starts.

“I don't count days,” Fleury told Trib Live on Monday. “I go one at a time, try to have a good practice and see tomorrow.”

He last played on Jan. 14 and has made just three starts this month. Still, the Sorel, QC. native says he's trying to enjoy his time with the Penguins.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know if anything will happen," Fleury added to Trib Live. "I'll just try to enjoy my days here and be ready when I have a chance to play. There's still a lot of hockey to play before that deadline. I guess we'll see."

The 32-year-old netminder has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh since being selected first overall in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Due to his no-move clause, the Penguins would be forced to protect Fleury in the Las Vegas expansion draft, should he remain on their roster at that point. For that reason, Fleury's name has circulated in rumours since last summer.

In 27 games this season, Fleury has posted a 13-7-4 record with a 3.23 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Wait a Year

Newsday's Islanders beat reporter Arthur Staple was asked prior to the All-Star break what the team could do to improve their cap situation for next season.

Staple suggests the Islanders should buy out or trade recently demoted goaltender Jaroslav Halak to free up cap space for next season. He also suggested that the Islanders move one of their players who will be on an expiring contract next season - that list includes Josh Bailey, Nikolay Kulemin, Ryan Strome and Thomas Hickey.

However, as Staple points out, the Islanders have plenty of cash coming off the payroll after the 2017-18 season, and therefore are unlikely to make any big moves until next July. He expects a quiet trade deadline for the Islanders, who currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference.