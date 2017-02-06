The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Centre Addition?

The Montreal Canadiens are all in ahead of the trade deadline, now the question is where to add to the lineup.

Jack Todd of the Montreal Gazette writes the team's biggest need is at centre, where their depth has been tested this season.

Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais have both missed significant time this season and Todd writes that Tomas Plekanec "is showing the miles." He adds that Torrey Mitchell is the team's lone centre who can consistently win draws.

While the dream addition for Canadiens fans would be Matt Duchene, Todd believes the likely price of Nathan Beaulieu, a first-round pick and a high-end prospect would be too much to pay.

He believes Martin Hanzal of the Arizona Coyotes would be better a fit in Montreal, but notes the price tag may include 2013 first-round pick Michael McCarron.

--



Deal for the Devils?

With Kevin Shattenkirk's name atop the Trade Bait board, NJ.com considers whether the New Jersey Devils could be interested in the Blues defenceman.

An NHL scout admitted that Shattenkirk would be an upgrade for the team on the blueline and could quarterback the power play ahead of Damon Severson, who leads the team's defence with 22 points this season.

However, Devils general manager Ray Shero has already ruled the team out of the rental market and the price for Shattenkirk remains high. NJ.com's Chris Ryan notes a sign-and-trade could be an option for the Devils if they did pursue the offensive defenceman.

"St. Louis would probably want a defenseman in return, and probably a draft pick or a good young prospect," the anonymous scout said of the price in a trade. "That's what they're looking for. To get a guy who produces the amount of points and offense Shattenkirk does, you've got to pay a price for it."

June's expansion draft will also play a factor in adding players at the trade deadline, and the Devils having to leave another defenceman unprotected after adding Shattenkirk may also justify staying away, the scout said.

"It doesn't make a lot of sense for them to do it now," the scout said of a trade with the Blues. "You've got to protect (Shattenkirk), you've got to protect Severson, and you've got to protect (Andy) Greene. So it exposes one more guy."

The scout listed the New York Rangers as more likely team to trade for Shattenkirk, though they also may be unwilling to pay the high price.

--

Headed for Seller Status?

The St. Louis Blues were dealt a major blow on Sunday when forward Robby Fabbri was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL.

As Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes, the Blues will now face a crucial, and difficult, stretch of their schedule heading to March 1.

The Blues currently sit outside of a playoff spot, but own three games in hand on the Calgary Flames, who have a one-point lead on the second wild-card spot.

The Blues will now hit the road for five straight games away and play only five of their next 20 games in St. Louis. The team is 8-13-1 on the road this season, but will need to find success in the upcoming stretch to stay in the playoff race.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk said, “but I like us when our backs are up against the wall. I really do.”

--