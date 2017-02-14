Countdown to TradeCentre: How high is asking price for Sens?

The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

High Price For Sens

The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, citing an interview from TSN 1200 Radio, says the Senators have talked with the Colorado Avalanche. Sens GM Pierre Dorion said a deal with Colorado wasn’t possible because of the asking price and didn't specify if the talks were regarding centre Matt Duchene or winger Gabriel Landeskog.

Garrioch thinks the asking price for Duchene or winger Gabriel Landeskog could be defenceman Cody Ceci, a 2017 first-round pick, one of blueliner Thomas Chabot or centre Colin White along with other assets.

Dorion also told TSN 1200 Radio he can’t see mortgaging the team's future for one or two players.

Dorion: Always looking to improve the team, main goal is the playoffs Sens GM Pierre Dorion joins In The Box to talk about the season thus far and the up coming trade deadline.

Can-Do Attitude?

The Vancouver Canucks currently sit three points adrift of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. While a playoff run isn't exactly a pipe dream, the team could just as easily look to divest itself of pieces in a bid to accrue assets going forward.

Winger Alexandre Burrows tells Iain McIntyre of The Vancouver Province that he's turning off the noise.

“I’ve cut off my Twitter,” Burrows said. “I’ve cut off TSN and Canadian websites. I watch ESPN right now. I’m more aware of the Charles Oakley incident and what happened in the NBA last night [than in the NHL]. I’m a huge sports fan; I have to follow sports. But right now, I’m staying away from anything where my name could be.”

Burrows, along with Jannik Hansen, is one of the more likely trade candidates in Vancouver, but the 35-year-old winger has a full no-trade clause (Hansen has a partial NTC). That could hamper any efforts to move the 12-year pro and it's an issue that exists elsewhere on the team.

Goaltender Ryan Miller is also in the final year of his contract, but he, too, has a full NTC and his ill-fated midseason trade from the Buffalo Sabres to the St. Louis Blues three seasons ago might have soured him on going through the process again.

Lebrun: I think teams have called Canucks about Hansen Pierre Lebrun believes Alex Burrows could land a second or third round pick, but suggests Jannik Hansen would bring back a bigger return. Pierre believes teams have already called about Hansen, so the Canucks need to make a decision on what they’re doing at the deadline.

What's Bruin?

An Eastern Conference source confirmed to Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com that the Boston Bruins are interested in getting Gabriel Landeskog from Colorado Avalanche.

Haggerty writes thats Landeskog could give the Bruins a big scorer up front that's been missing since the days of Nathan Horton and Milan Lucic, at a reasonable cap hit of $5.571 million after this season.

The asking price, however, would likely include young defenceman Brandon Carlo, an asset Haggerty believes the Bruins should be cautious not to part with.



Support for the Oilers?

Jim Matheson wrote in the Edmonton Sun this past weekend that Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli was recently seen in Minnesota scouting the game between the Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Matheson thinks Lightning centre Brian Boyle could be of interest to the Oilers, who could use a third-line centre. Matheson adds that the Chicago Blackhawks could be interested in Boyle, while Chiarelli will get a good look at Coyotes centre Martin Hanzal when the Oilers host Arizona tonight.



