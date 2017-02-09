The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Defensive Depth

The Buffalo Sabres are five points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and might consider selling at the Trade Deadline. According to ESPN's Craig Custance, defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is a player many teams will have interest in acquiring. The 6-1, 204 pound Russian has just one goal and one assist in 27 games this season, but logs a ton of minutes and could be a solid depth defender for a playoff contender.

Kulikov, 26, missed considerable time this season with a back injury, but seems fully healthy now. This is the final season of the three-year, $13 million contract he signed with the Florida Panthers in 2014.

Decision Time

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made deep playoff runs in each of the past two seasons, but are in serious trouble of missing the postseason this time around as they sit tied for last in the Eastern Conference.

The tough situation may lead to the Bolts dealing goaltender Ben Bishop, who's slated to become a free-agent on July 1.

ESPN's Scott Burnside says teams who have big question marks between the pipes, but are still battling for spots in the playoffs may have interest in the 30-year-old from Denver.

Burnside mentions the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames and St. Louis as possible candidates.

Bishop is 13-12-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 29 games with Tampa this season, his fifth with the club.

