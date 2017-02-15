The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Let's Talk

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion and the agent of young forward Curtis Lazar, JP Barry, are slated to meet this weekend, less than two weeks away from the Trade Deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger says he wouldn't be surprised if Lazar, who was a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game on Tuesday night, requests for a trade out of the nation's capital.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports the Senators' asking price for Lazar is a high pick either in the first or second round.

Lazar, 22, has one assist over 29 games this season with the Sens, his third year with the team. He also has three goals and one helper over 13 contests in the AHL.

The former first round pick hasn't played since Feb. 4.

Staying Quiet?

Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli doesn't seem to be in a hurry to make any moves.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chiarelli said he doesn't have a lot of interest exploring the rental market this Trade Deadline.

"Things fall in your lap, and we’ll see what happens," he explained. "There’s a lot of time left, but I don’t see us being heavily involved in that market.”

The Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division and are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2006 when they lost in the Stanley Cup final to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

Despite the postseason being a real possibility, Chiarelli doesn't believe his team is ready to win the Cup at the moment.

“I don’t think we’re quite ready to contend for the Cup,” Chiarelli said. “You never know. I know it happened here in 2006.”

The GM went on to say a premium power play defenceman is “certainly not on my shopping list this deadline.”

First Time For Everything

According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Ken Holland will likely look to sell at this year's Trade Deadline for the first time as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wings have made the playoffs 25 straight seasons, but currently sit last in the Atlantic Division.

Holland says he'll "work the phones" to see if there's anything that makes sense.

"We're either going to do nothing or we're going to be a seller," explained Holland. "If you're a seller, you're only selling to about 10-12 teams. Half the teams might determine they're either going to stand pat or they're a seller as well."

Khan believes likely trade candidates include forwards Thomas Vanek and Steve Ott as well as defenceman Brendan Smith. Vanek, who will become a free-agent on July 1, could fetch a second-round pick or a pick/prospect combination, according to Khan.

Important Stretch

Starting Thursday, the New Jersey Devils will play four games in six nights.

That stretch of games will likely determine if the Devils, who are five points out of a Wild Card spot in the East, decide to move veteran forward P.A. Parenteau before the March 1 Trade Deadline, according to Andrew Gross of NorthJersey.com.

Parenteau signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the New York Islanders over the summer, but was put on waivers in October, before the Devils claimed him a few days later.

The winger says he's not sure what his team's plans are for him as the deadline approaches.

“I have a little bit of an idea, obviously. We’re not stupid," Parenteau told Gross." We know where we stand in the organization, but I feel like they’re pretty happy with what I’ve brought to the table this year. If it comes to an extension, I have no idea. I think the next couple of weeks are going to be huge when it comes to that.”

Parenteau said he wants to stay in Jersey and thinks that will happen if they can continue to win.

"They’ve been great to me. I feel I’ve been playing good hockey. Obviously, I’ve been on the fourth line for a few games now, but I’m still getting some decent ice time. I’m still putting points on the board. In the best world, I wouldn’t be on the fourth line, but I’m working hard to get back in the top six," he said. “I want to win games, and that’s the way I’m not going to get traded, the rumors aside. If we win games, we won’t be making any moves. That’s pretty much what the mindset is for everyone here.”

The 33-year-old winger has 13 goals and 12 assists over 54 games with the Devils in 2016-17.