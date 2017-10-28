The Arizona Coyotes have gotten some much needed help in net.

The team acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, reports TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

ARI trades 5th round pick in 2018 to NJD for goalie Scott Wedgewood. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 28, 2017

A native of Brampton, Ont., Wedgewood was taken in the third round of the 2010 National Hockey League Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers.

Wedgewood, 25, has spent the last five seasons with the Devils organization at the East Coast Hockey League and American Hockey League levels. He appeared in four games for the Devils in 2015-2016, posting a 2-1-1 record with a goals against average of 1.25 and a .957 save percentage.

Internationally, Wedgewood was a member of the bronze medal-winning Canada team at the 2010 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Coyotes starting goalie Antti Raanta has not played since October 12 with a lower-body injury.

The team is next in action on Saturday when they, coincidentally, visit the Devils.