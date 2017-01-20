In an attempt to spark struggling forward Anthony Duclair, the Arizona Coyotes have assigned the 21-year-old to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Duclair scored 20 goals and added 24 assists in the 81 games last season, his first with the Coyotes.

However, the Pointe-Claire, QC. native has struggled in 41 games this season, scoring just three goals and a total of nine points. His shooting percentage has dropped from 19 per cent to five per cent.

Coyotes general manager John Chayka said Thursday the team hopes to see Duclair regain his scoring touch while in the AHL.

"Anthony is a good young player," Chayka said in a release. "Unfortunately, he has struggled this season. We felt this was a good time to send him to Tucson to work on a few things and hopefully regain his scoring touch.

"We hope to have him rejoin our team soon."

Duclair, a third-round pick in 2015, was acquired by the Coyotes on Trade Deadline day in 2015 in the deal which sent Keith Yandle to the New York Rangers.