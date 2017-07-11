The Arizona Coyotes have hired Rick Tocchet as the team's next head coach, replacing Dave Tippett.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Tocchet signed a four-year deal with the Coyotes.

Tocchet has been an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2014 and is coming off back-to-back Stanley Cups with the team.

The Coyotes parted ways with Tippett in June after eight seasons with the team. The Coyotes went 30-42-10 last season, missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

"We are very pleased to name Rick as our new head coach," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a release. "Rick is an excellent coach and a proven winner. While with the Penguins, he won a Stanley Cup as a player and two cups as a coach. He's experienced, knowledgeable and is a great leader and communicator. He's also a former Coyotes player and assistant coach and the perfect fit for us. We're thrilled to have him re-join our organization."

After 18 seasons in the NHL - including three years with the Coyotes franchise - Tocchet began his coaching career with the Colorado Avalanche in 2002-03 as an assistant before moving on to the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2005-08 and finally Tampa Bay Lightning before getting his first opportunity as a head coach with the Lightning after Barry Melrose was fired on Nov. 16, 2008.

Good to have you home, Coach. pic.twitter.com/66fZreZQP3 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 11, 2017

The 53-year-old had the interim tag removed as head coach of the Lightning on May 11, 2009 and signed a two-year deal with the team, but was relieved of his duties on Apr. 12, 2010 by new ownership after compiling a record of 53-69-26.

"I'm extremely happy to be back with the Coyotes organization," Tocchet said in the Coyotes' release. "I loved playing and coaching here in the Valley and have always considered Arizona my home. We have a great young team with a ton of talent and I'm excited about leading this group of players. I'd like to thank Mr. Barroway and John Chayka for this incredible opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

The Penguins announced Tuesday Mark Recchi would replace Tocchet as an assitant coach with the Penguins.

"I would like to thank Rick Tocchet for his invaluable contributions to our team over the last three years," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "Rick has done a terrific job for us, and we wish him the best as a head coach.

"Mark Recchi will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff. His recent history with the organization, especially with our players and coaches, and his incredible knowledge of the game, will help to ensure a seamless transition. It's only fitting that he starts his NHL coaching career the same year he is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame."