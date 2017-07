The Arizona Coyotes and forward Jordan Martinook have settled ahead of arbitration, agreeing to a two-year, $3.6 million deal, according to Craig Morgan of 98.7 Arizona Sports.

Martinook had 11 goals and 14 assists in 77 games for the Coyotes last season.

The 24-year-old has 20 goals and 30 assists in 166 career games in the NHL, all with the Coyotes.

Martinook was selected in the second round by the Coyotes in 2012.