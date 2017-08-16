Matt Cullen is returning to the Minnesota Wild.

The team announced a one-year contract for the veteran forward on Wednesday. The deal has a $1 million base that could rise to $1.7 million with performance bonuses.

This will be the 40-year-old's 20th National Hockey League season and second stint with the team. Cullen played for the Wild from 2010 to 2013.

Welcome back to the #StateOfHockey! Matt Cullen agrees to a 1-yr contract ($1 million + $700k in potential bonuses)→ https://t.co/pfYfPrgc2I pic.twitter.com/laPfGKet9O — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 16, 2017

The native of Virginia, Minnesota spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in both years. He appeared in 72 games last season, scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists. Cullen then posted two goals and seven assists in 25 playoff contests. He also won a Stanley Cup in 2006 as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Taken by the Anaheim Mighty Ducks in the second round of the 1996 National Hockey League Entry Draft out of St. Cloud State, Cullen has dressed in 1,366 career NHL games for the Ducks, Florida Panthers, Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Wild, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators and Penguins.

Cullen has 248 goals and 441 assists for his career.

The Star Tribune's Michael Russo was first with news of the deal.