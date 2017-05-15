French forward Stephane Da Costa is drawing interest from multiple NHL teams at the World Hockey Championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Da Costa, who's playing in his home city of Paris at the tournament, is tied with American forward Johnny Gaudreau for the lead in goals with six.

A number of NHL teams have expressed some interest in Da Costa who has played the last 3 seasons with CSKA Moscow in the KHL. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 15, 2017

The 27-year-old is currently free agent after spending the past three seasons with CSKA Moscow of the KHL.

He scored nine goals and tallied 20 points in 24 regulars season games this season, adding four goals and eight points in 10 playoff games. Da Costa scored a career-high 30 goals and added 32 assists in 46 games with CSKA Moscow during the 2014-15 season.

A former Ottawa Senator, Da Costa last played in the NHL during the 2013-14 season, scoring three goals and four points in 12 games. He owns seven goals and four assists in 47 career NHL games, all with the Senators.

Dreger reports Da Costa would like to return to the NHL, but is also drawing KHL interest and would need an NHL offer in the near future to make the leap.

Da Costa wants to return to the NHL, but also has considerable interest in the KHL, so an NHL offer would have to come soon. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 15, 2017

Da Costa has a total of nine points for Team France at the world championship, one point back of the tournament lead.