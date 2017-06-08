20m ago
Dabrowski makes Canadian history with win
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa’s Gabriella Dabrowski has become the first Canadian woman to win a grand slam title with her mixed doubles title at the French Open.
Dabrowski and her partner Rohan Bopanna won the French Open mixed doubles final by defeating opponents Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6, 6-2 (12-10).
The 25-year-old and her partner had not dropped a set at Roland Garros until Thursday.
More details to follow.