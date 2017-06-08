Dabrowski enjoying the moment ahead of first grand slam final

Ottawa’s Gabriella Dabrowski has become the first Canadian woman to win a grand slam title with her mixed doubles title at the French Open.

Dabrowski and her partner Rohan Bopanna won the French Open mixed doubles final by defeating opponents Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6, 6-2 (12-10).

The 25-year-old and her partner had not dropped a set at Roland Garros until Thursday.

More details to follow.