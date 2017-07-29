The Dallas Stars will host the 2018 NHL Draft at the American Airlines Center. It will take place over two days on June 22 and 23.

Next summer will mark the first time the event has been in Dallas. The franchise turns 25 with the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

“Tomorrow's NHL stars will skate into the spotlight when the 2018 NHL Draft brings the NHL family together at American Airlines Center, providing another highlight for the Dallas Stars' 25th anniversary celebration,” commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release.

This year’s draft was held at the United Center in Chicago.