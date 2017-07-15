OAKLAND, Calif. — Khris Davis hit his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the ninth inning that lifted the Oakland Athletics to a 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night.

Rookie third baseman Matt Chapman homered twice and scored three runs while Rajai Davis added an RBI single for the A's, who have won two straight over the AL Central-leading Indians since the All-Star break.

Cleveland All-Star reliever Andrew Miller (3-3) walked Yonder Alonso to begin the ninth. After Bryan Shaw was brought in to replace Miller, Davis worked a full count then fouled off a pitch before lining a two-run home run over the wall in right centre.

It is the A's seventh walk-off win of the season and the second game-ending hit this year by Davis.

Ryan Madson (2-4) retired three batters for the win.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 19th home run and scored twice for the Indians while Carlos Santana drove in a run and inched closer to Carlos Baerga for second place on the club's all-time RBI list for switch-hitters.

One day after being shut out on four hits, the Indians managed only five off A's rookie starter Paul Blackburn and three relievers.

Encarnacion homered in the fourth, a towering two-run blast to left, in the fourth.

After the A's tied it on Rajai Davis' RBI single in the fifth, Encarnacion walked and scored on Santana's groundout to put the Indians back in front. Santana has 556 RBIs and needs 10 more to pass Baerga. Omar Vizquel (584) holds the club record for a switch-hitter.

Chapman homered in the third and in the eighth.

Indians starter Corey Kluber struck out 12 and allowed three runs over 7 1/3 innings. The right-hander gave up Chapman's tying home run in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar will make a rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday in his latest step back from shoulder soreness. Salazar, who has been sidelined since June 4, was 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA before going out.

Athletics: Kendall Graveman emerged from his bullpen session fine and is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week. The right-hander has been out with a strained pitching shoulder since May 26. ... INF/OF Chad Pinder (left hamstring strain) ran for the first time since getting hurt.

UP NEXT

LHP Sean Manaea (7-5, 3.76 ERA) starts for the Athletics in the series finale Sunday afternoon and is holding opposing left-handed hitters to a .164 average, lowest in the majors among pitchers with 80 innings or more. RHP Trevor Bauer (7-7, 5.24 ERA) pitches for the Indians.