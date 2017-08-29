1h ago
Defending champ Kerber ousted in New York
The Canadian Press
Angelique Kerber is gone from the U.S. Open, the first defending champion eliminated in the first round in 12 years.
The sixth-seeded German is out of the tournament and on her way out of the top 10 after being beaten by Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3, 6-1 in one of the only completed matches on a rainy Tuesday.
Kerber and Osaka had the stage to themselves after play was suspended on all courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium, which has a retractable roof that was closed midway through No. 1 Karolina Pliskova's 6-2, 6-1 victory over Magda Linette of Poland.
Kerber then took the same court where she beat Pliskova for the title last year and took another stinging defeat in what's been a season-long slump since winning her second Grand Slam title.
The left-hander fell to 25-18 with no titles in 2017 after she was No. 1 last year.