SAN DIEGO — Jacob deGrom won his eighth straight start and the New York Mets held on when pinch-hitter Jabari Blash's bid for a game-winning home run was barely foul, beating the San Diego Padres 5-3 Monday.

DeGrom (12-3) gave up two runs in eight innings, striking out eight. The last Mets pitcher to win eight straight starts was Bobby Jones in 1997.

Hunter Renfroe homered twice for San Diego, including a leadoff shot in the ninth inning. The Padres then put two runners on base with one out, and Blash sent a long drive that whispered past the foul pole and landed in the right-field seats — it was called foul, a ruling upheld on video replay.

Addison Reed, who played at San Diego State, then struck out Blash and closed for his 17th save.

Wilmer Flores homered off Clayton Richard (5-10). Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits, Jay Bruce had two hits and two RBIs, and Jose Reyes stole his 500th career base.

DeGrom's only big mistake was allowing Renfroe's moonshot home run onto the top of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building leading off the seventh. The Padres announced the distance as 431 feet.

After he was called up last September, Renfroe became the first player to hit a homer onto the top of the four-story brick warehouse since the downtown ballpark opened in 2004.

Renfroe has 19 home runs this season. It was the third multihomer game of his career and second this year.

DeGrom struck out his first four batters before walking Cory Spangenberg and allowing a single to Manuel Margot. Dusty Coleman, called up earlier in the day after the rebuilding Padres traded three pitchers to the Kansas City Royals, hit into a double play.

Flores homered to centre leading off the second, his 10th.

The Mets added on in the third with Yoenis Cespedes' RBI triple followed by Bruce's single. Bruce singled again in the fifth to bring in Michael Conforto, who doubled with one out. Travis d'Arnaud hit an RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler was put on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm.

Padres: Manager Andy Green said SS Erick Aybar has a broken foot and could miss the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Seth Lugo (4-2, 4.05) is scheduled to start the second game of the four-game series Tuesday night. The Mets have won 12 of his last 14 starts dating to Aug. 24.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (9-7, 4.26) leads the Padres in victories.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball