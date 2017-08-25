The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Drew Stafford to a one-year contract worth $800,000, the team announced on Friday.

Stafford spent the 2016-17 season split between the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins.

The 31-year-old scored eight goals and 13 assists in 58 regular season games and added two goals in six games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stafford was traded to the Bruins on March 1 for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Milwaukee native was drafted in the first round (13th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

He spent eight seasons with the Sabres before being traded to Winnipeg in a deal that sent Evander Kane the other way.

Stafford's most productive season came 2010-11 where he scored a career high 31 goals and 52 points.