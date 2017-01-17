Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan has seen his name linked to trade rumours, and while he's not saying no, he doesn't appear to be pushing for a move either.

Doan said Monday the circumstances would have to be "so perfect" for him to waive his no-trade clause.

"I heard about it," Doan said of a media report claiming he was open to a trade this season, per NHL.com. "People have texted and talked to me about it. I never said I wouldn't go anywhere. I've always wanted to stay here. If there was ever an opportunity, the Coyotes have always been incredible to me and respectful to me in every way.

"I'd talk about it with my family and make a decision on that if it was to come up but it would have to be so perfect and so right that it's pretty hard for it to all line up perfectly. It would have to be exactly perfect and that just doesn't happen too often in our sport."

The right winger has spent his entire 21-year with the Coyotes franchise. He was drafted seventh overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1995 and played one season in Manitoba before the team relocated.

"We've had the discussion and said yes or no and for the most part it's been no."

In 43 games this season, Doan has scored four goals and added eight assists. Last season, the 40-year-old scored 28 goals, the most in any season since 2008-09.

He pointed out Monday that he was not the source of trade rumours, despite frustration with the Coyotes' 13-24-6 record.

"It wasn't me saying it," he said. "I've been frustrated with the year, with us not winning and stuff, that's always tough. I haven't said it to them, to management, or said anything to them, but I've also never said I wouldn't [agree to be traded].

"If it comes to that point, we'll sit down and talk about it. It's happened in the past, it's just that no one's ever heard about it. We've had the discussion and said yes or no and for the most part it's been no."

The two-time All-Star sits third among active players in games played and 17th all-time (he'll move into 13th all-time if he plays all 82 games this season).

Doan, who has never advanced past the Conference Final, pointed out that winning a Stanley Cup does not define a career.

"I've played with too many guys that haven't won a Stanley Cup that I consider to be ultimate winners and I've played with guys that have won Stanley Cups that don't compare to the guys that haven't," he said.

Doan has served as captain of the Coyotes since 2003.

He didn't rule out returning for a 22nd NHL season on Monday.