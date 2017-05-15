Donaldson could be back by the weekend

Injured Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson could be back sooner than later.

Manager John Gibbons said Monday that the 2015 American League MVP, who's been out since April 9 with a calf injury, could be back in the lineup by this weekend's series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Jays' front office is currently mulling over a rehab assignment for Donaldson.

The 31-year-old is hitting .310 with two home runs and four RBIs over just nine games this season.

In other injury news, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will play minor league ball with the single-A Dunedin Blue Jays Monday night and the team is hopeful he'll be able to play Wednesday night in Atlanta against the Braves.

Tulowitzki is on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The 32-year-old is hitting .263 with a single home run and 10 RBIs over 16 games this season.

Catcher Russell Martin and outfielder Steve Pearce as well as pitchers J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano are already on the disabled list.

Toronto sits in last place in the AL East with a 17-21 record, but are 8-2 in their last 10 games.