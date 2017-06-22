Griffin: Changes in the batting order & number of games remaining should give Jays some hope

Josh Donaldson said he is "day-to-day" with left knee soreness after the Blue Jays' loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday. He wasn't clear about what caused the injury, but mentioned it occurred "a couple days ago."

He added that he hopes to play Friday in Kansas City, but it will depend on how it feels overnight.

Prior to first pitch Thursday, Donaldson was scratched.

So far this season, he has eight home runs and 17 RBIs with a slash line of .286/.389/.554.