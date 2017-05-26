The Toronto Blue Jays have third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki back in the lineup tonight, as both players have been officially activated and added to the 25-man roster the first game of their series against the Texas Rangers.

Donaldson, who bats second tonight, has missed the last 38 games due to a calf injury, while Tulowitzki has been missing since April 21 with a hamstring ailment. he will bat seventh in the batting order.

#BlueJays lineup for series opener against Texas.

Pillar CF

Donaldson 3B

Bautista RF

Morales DH

Smoak 1B

Martin C

Tulo SS

Travis 2B

Zeke LF — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 26, 2017

The Blue Jays kick off a three-game set against the Rangers Friday night. A.J. Griffin will be on the mound for the Rangers as the Jays will counter with Mike Bolsinger.

Toronto had a 17-14 record with both of players out of the lineup.

In nine games to start the season, Donaldson slashed .310/.429/.568 with two home runs and four runs batted in.

Tulowitzki managed .263/.295/.386 with one home run and ten RBI in 16 games in April.