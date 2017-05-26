3h ago
Donaldson, Tulowitzki back in Blue Jays' lineup
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki back in the lineup tonight, as both players have been officially activated and added to the 25-man roster the first game of their series against the Texas Rangers.
Donaldson, who bats second tonight, has missed the last 38 games due to a calf injury, while Tulowitzki has been missing since April 21 with a hamstring ailment. he will bat seventh in the batting order.
The Blue Jays kick off a three-game set against the Rangers Friday night. A.J. Griffin will be on the mound for the Rangers as the Jays will counter with Mike Bolsinger.
Toronto had a 17-14 record with both of players out of the lineup.
In nine games to start the season, Donaldson slashed .310/.429/.568 with two home runs and four runs batted in.
Tulowitzki managed .263/.295/.386 with one home run and ten RBI in 16 games in April.