The left side of the Toronto Blue Jays’ infield is inching its way closer to a return.

Playing in their second rehab game of the week for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays, third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) both played a full nine innings Tuesday, leaving them on track to return to the major-league roster this weekend.

Prior to the Jays opening up a two-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Tuesday, manager John Gibbons said he expected to have both players back against the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The Blue Jays are set to open a 10-game homestand at Rogers Centre that also includes visits from the Reds and Yankees.

Donaldson, who was suiting up in his second game in as many nights, finished 2-for-3 with a walk, while Tulowitzki bashed a solo home run in the fifth inning of Dunedin’s 3-2 win over Fort Myers and finished 1-for-4.

While Donaldson just began his rehab stint this week, Tulowitzki, who was placed on the disabled list April 22, is now 4-for-16 over five games in Dunedin.

The 31-year-old Donaldson has missed 37 games with the calf strain that landed him on the DL on April 14.

Dunedin hosts Fort Myers again on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Blue Jays will finish things off in Milwaukee with a matinee Wednesday before enjoying a day off Thursday.

In other injury news, left-hander Francisco Liriano (shoulder) got through his simulated game Tuesday and is expected to be ready to make a rehab start this weekend.