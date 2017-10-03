While many teams will subtract from their roster Tuesday in order to reach 23 contracts by the 5pm et. deadline, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion is looking to add to his.

Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa he is open to adding a forward before the deadline for opening night rosters to be submitted.

"If we do anything it will be at the forward position," Dorion said Tuesday. "On defence, we've got more than enough."

Dorion said he would be open to adding either a filler player or a high-end name, but pegged the team's chances of making a change to their current roster at 49 per cent.

The Senators' roster currently sits at 23 players with 14 forwards and seven defencemen. With Erik Karlsson expected to miss Thursday's night opener against the Washington Capitals, the team has no wiggle room on the blueline.

At forward, rookies Logan Brown and Alex Formenton - signed to his entry-level contract on Monday - are both currently slated to open the season with the team. Both players are waiver exempt although neither can be sent to the AHL, meaning a demotion would see either player head to the OHL for the remainder of the season. Brown, selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, scored three goals and posted six points in five preseason games. Formenton, drafted in the second round in June, had one goal and three points while registering as a plus-8 in five games. Formenton was drafted with the pick the Senators acquired in exchange for Curtis Lazar.

The Senators have pursued a deal with the Colorado Avalanche for Matt Duchene, but no deal appears close with any team for the centre at the moment.

Dorion said the team talked internally about adding Jaromir Jagr, who signed Monday with the Calgary Flames, but decided they were comfortable with their forward depth this off-season.

Ottawa owns just over $4 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly, but could have close to $9 million if Clarke MacArthur is placed on long-term injured reserve.