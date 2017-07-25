Johnny Oduya signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Monday, which included bonuses of up to an extra $1.25 million.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 in Ottawa Oduya turned down at least one better offer to join the Senators.

“He wanted to go to a team that had a chance to win,” Dorion said Monday. “I know for a fact that a team offered him more money and he chose to go to (Ottawa) just for the reason that he felt it was a better fit and they have a better chance to win.”

Dorion: Oduya signing gives us security on defence Sens GM Pierre Dorion joins In The Box to talk about signing Johnny Oduya and RFA forward Ryan Dzingel.

Dorion said the team first contacted Oduya shortly after July 1 and Erik Karlsson met with the defenceman in Sweden last week.

“For us, this was the one defenceman that we were really on from the start," Dorion said. "(He was) just what we’re looking for, the right fit for our team and we’re very fortunate today tell everyone today that we signed him.”

Karlsson is looking for a new defence partner after Marc Methot, who he paired with for the past five years, was selected in the Vegas expansion draft. Dorion said Karlsson's partner for next season has not yet been decided but the team's captain supported the signing regardless of whether or not Oduya would pair with him.

Oduya split last season between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, posting two goals and nine points in 52 games. He averaged 18:10 of time on ice with the Stars, and saw a slight bump to 18:31 per game in 15 games with the Blackhawks.

Karlsson logged 26:50 per game last season, down from 28:58 in 2015-16.