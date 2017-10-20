PHILADELPHIA — Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said he will sit out Saturday’s matinee against the Flyers, his fourth straight game sidelined with a concussion.

Draisaitl participated in his first full team practice on Friday afternoon at the University of Pennsylvania’s downtown rink, but said he’s still experiencing concussion symptoms.

“I think that it’s not safe for me to go out there,” Draisaitl said. “I need to get a little bit of physicality in practice before I go out there. After that, I hope soon.”

Draisaitl, 21, is still trying to get a handle on the rollercoaster swings of concussion symptoms. This is his first diagnosed concussion.

“It comes and goes,” Draisaitl said. “Sometimes, [within] hours. You feel good one hour, you feel bad the next hour. It’s kind of an up-and-down thing. I still sometimes get symptoms of concussions, but I’m starting to feel a lot better.

“I feel a lot better than obviously before when I didn’t skate. I didn’t feel right at all [previously].”

The Oilers (2-4-0) ended a four-game losing skid with a 2-1 overtime win in Chicago on Thursday night, a much-needed victory to kick off a three-game swing out East, which concludes Tuesday in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

Connor McDavid factored into both goals in the 2-1 win. His usual linemate, Draisaitl, may be ready to return on Tuesday - which would mark 15 days since he sustained the concussion against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9.

It hasn’t exactly been clear how Draisaitl suffered the injury, but many point to a hit from Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba on a late first-period rush as a possibility. He scored his first goal of the season later in that game and has three points (one goal, two assists) in three games played. Draisaitl’s right eye was still black and blue on Friday.

“I’m doing the tests and all that kind of stuff. I come in every morning and see how I feel,” Draisaitl said. “At the end of the day, it’s up to me and the doctors to see when I’m ready to play. Hopefully it’s sooner than later.”

