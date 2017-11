Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with an upper-body injury and did not return to action.

Drouin left after the second period. After the game, head coach Claude Julien said Drouin would be re-evaluated.

The 22-year-old has three goals and eight assists over 15 games with the Habs this season, his first in Montreal.

The Habs edged the Golden Knights 3-2.