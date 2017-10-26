The Anaheim Ducks announced Thursday defenceman Kevin Bieksa is out with a hand injury, and there is no timetable for his return.

Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle noted the injury is not to Bieksa's right hand, in light of his fight with Radko Gudas of the Philadelphia Flyers. Bieksa knocked Gudas to the ice with a highlight reel punch with his right hand.

The 36-year-old Bieksa has three assists in seven games for the Ducks this season, his third year in Anaheim.

The injury is just the lastest blow to the Ducks' defence, which is already without Cam Fowler due to a knee injury, and Sami Vatanen, who underwent off-season shoulder surgery. Hampus Lindholm made his season debut earlier this week to provide some relief to the team.