The Anaheim Ducks announced Friday that the team has signed head coach Randy Carlyle to a one-year contract extension through the 2018-19 NHL season, plus an option for 2019-2020.

Carlyle was under contract through the 2017-18 season.

“We made great strides this past season and clearly Randy was at the center of that,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. “He's committed to this organization and to winning another Stanley Cup. Extending his contract was an easy decision for us.”

The 61-year-old head coach led the Ducks to their fifth straight Pacific Division title after a 46-23-13 record in 2016-17, before falling in six games to the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Final.

Carlyle is the most winniest head coach in team history with a 319-205-74 record in 598 career games. He also led the Ducks to their first ever Stanley Cup in 2007.