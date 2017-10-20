Anaheim Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler left Friday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury suffered in the first period.

Fowler was hurt when he fell awkwardly into the boards. He needed help to get off the ice and didn't put any weight on his right leg.

The Ducks say Fowler will undergo a further assessment on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is arguably the Ducks' best defenceman, tallying two points over six games this season. This is Fowler's eighth season in Anaheim after the team drafted him 12th overall in 2010.

The Ducks are already hurting pretty bad with Ryan Miller (upper-body), Hampus Lindholm (shoulder), Sami Vatanen (shoulder), Ryan Kesler (hip), Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body) and Patrick Eaves (lower-body) dealing with injuries.