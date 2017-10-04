The Anaheim Ducks announced Wednesday they've signed defenceman Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension.

Manson's extension, which will kick in next season, will be for $4.1 million per season, according to Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

Manson is currently in the second year of a two-year, $1.65 million deal.

In 82 games last year, the 25-year-old had five goals and 12 assists.

For his career, Manson has 10 goals and 25 assists in 181 games since being drafted by the Ducks in the sixth round in 2011.