Anaheim Ducks forward Patrick Eaves is in stable condition in Newport Beach’s Hoag Hospital after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, the team announced on Monday.

The condition is a disorder that causes the body’s immune system to attack the peripheral nervous system. After feeling weakness, Eaves visited Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe last week and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Over the weekend his condition stabilized and he was transferred out of the ICU.

"I want to thank Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe for their early diagnosis of my condition, along with the proactive Ducks medical team,” Eaves said in a statement released by the team. “Thanks to them and the incredible nurses at Hoag Hospital, I'm on the road to recovery. I've received tremendous amount of support over the last few days, most importantly from my family, friends and teammates. I'm determined to fully overcome this and return to the ice as soon as possible."

Eaves has appeared in two games this season for the Ducks and has scored one goal.

"Our sole focus at this time is on Patrick's general health and well-being," said general manager Bob Murray in a statement. "We are grateful his condition was diagnosed early by Dr. Robert Watkins Sr. and Dr. Danny Benmoshe, and thank the staff at Hoag Hospital and our own medical personnel for their efforts. What defines Patrick Eaves is his strength of character, and that will serve him well in his recovery. Our thoughts are with Patrick and his family at this time."