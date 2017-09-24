Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been listed as day-to-day by the team after leaving its preseason game Saturday against the San Jose Sharks with a knee injury.

UPDATE: @OEL_23 was examined by team MDs today. Tests revealed no structural damage to injured knee. He's day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/XaGKWIqjdi — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 24, 2017

Ekman-Larsson was injured after getting tied up with Sharks winger Mikkel Boedker. The Coyotes defenceman had to be helped off the ice by a medical trainer and his teammate Alex Goligoski.

The Coyotes are currently thin at the defenceman position, with Ekman-Larsson now injured and Jakob Chychrun, who is out indefinitely after undergoing off-season knee surgery. The recently acquired Jason Demers is among the Coyotes healthy defencemen, though.

Ekman-Larsson, 26, is in his eighth NHL season, all of which have been spent with the Coyotes. He has scored 88 goals in 494 career games played.