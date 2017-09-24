9m ago
Ekman-Larsson (knee) listed as day-to-day
TSN.ca Staff
Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been listed as day-to-day by the team after leaving its preseason game Saturday against the San Jose Sharks with a knee injury.
Ekman-Larsson was injured after getting tied up with Sharks winger Mikkel Boedker. The Coyotes defenceman had to be helped off the ice by a medical trainer and his teammate Alex Goligoski.
The Coyotes are currently thin at the defenceman position, with Ekman-Larsson now injured and Jakob Chychrun, who is out indefinitely after undergoing off-season knee surgery. The recently acquired Jason Demers is among the Coyotes healthy defencemen, though.
Ekman-Larsson, 26, is in his eighth NHL season, all of which have been spent with the Coyotes. He has scored 88 goals in 494 career games played.