21m ago
Ex-Sens D Jokipakka signs in KHL
TSN.ca Staff
After missing out on a contract in his PTO with the Washington Capitals, Jyrki Jokipakka is heading overseas.
Jokipakka signed a one-year deal with HC Sochi of the KHL on Monday, six days after the Capitals released him.
The defenceman spent time with the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators over the past two seasons.
Jokipakka scored one goal and posted six points in 41 games with the Flames and Senators last season. He was traded from Calgary to Ottawa as the Flames acquired forward Curtis Lazar.
The 26-year-old was a seventh-round draft pick of the Stars in 2011. He was moved from the Stars to the Flames in exchange for Kris Russell.
Jokipakka owns three goals and 28 points in 150 career games.