Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith left Monday night's win over the St. Louis Blues and it appears he'll miss at least one game with the undisclosed injury.

The team did not update Smith's status after the 7-4 win and, according to the Calgary Sun, he did not travel with the team on Tuesday.

The Flames are embarking on a six-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Detroit.

Smith has started 16 of the team's 17 games this season, posting a 9-6 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.63 goals against average. The Flames acquired Smith in the off-season from the Arizona Coyotes.

Eddie Lack replaced Smith on Monday, turning aside 13 of the 15 shots he faced. Lack, who the Flames also acquired in the off-season, owns an .857 save percentage and a 3.75 goals against average through three appearances on the year.

As of Wednesday morning, the Flames had not recalled a goaltender from the AHL. Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team would update Smith's status before their game against the Red Wings.