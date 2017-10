Veteran Calgary Flames forward Jaromir Jagr left Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return to action.

We have an update on Jaromir Jagr: lower body, under evaluation. #MINvsCGY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 22, 2017

Jagr has two assists over five games this season, his first in Calgary and 25th in the NHL.

The 45-year-old signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Flames earlier this month.