The Calgary Flames placed forward Jaromir Jagr on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The 45-year-old left Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return to action.

Jagr has two assists over five games this season, his first in Calgary and 25th in the NHL. He had been playing on the team's top line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau prior to the injury.

The 45-year-old signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Flames earlier this month.

Jagr needs to appear in 51 more games this season to tie Gordie Howe's all-time games played mark of 1,767.

The winger will eligible to return to the team's lineup on Oct. 29 against the Washington Capitals.