Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended one game for his actions in the line brawl that broke out in Caglary's game against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Tkachuk slashed the leg of Red Wings right winger Luke Witkowski as a he headed for the dressing room after being sent off for fighting with the Flames' Brett Kulak. Tkachuk's slash prompted Witkowski to then return to the ice, as another fight ensued.

Tkachuk blamed the ensuing brawl on Witkowski, arguing the 27-year-old was looking for a reason to return to the ice.

"Wisniewski, or whatever his name is, was just an absolute wrecking ball trying to start stuff, starting a complete circus with how many minutes left?" Tkachuk said. "It's a joke that a guy like that would... Just do something pretty stupid that kind of started everything. And then (he) turns back and chirps our whole bench, didn't want to go anywhere, so I just went over there to give him a little poke and tell him just to get out of here.

"He was just looking for an excuse to come back. It's just stupid."

Tkachuk was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play for spearing. Witkowski picked up three game misconducts and a five-minute major for his role in the brawl.

The two teams combined for 99 penalty minutes on the night.